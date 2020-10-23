Luke Combs married wife Nicole in Florida earlier this year, and while the 30-year-old has previously penned multiple songs about his other half, his latest release might be his most romantic yet. "Forever After All" was released on Friday as part of Combs' new album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, a re-issue of the singer's sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, that features five new songs.

"Forever After All" is the last song on the album, a classic modern country ballad declaring that while most things don't last, the love between the song's narrator and his partner will. "They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes," the chorus reads. "And I know there'll be that moment / The good Lord calls one of us home and / One won't have the other by their side / But heaven knows that, that won't last too long / Maybe some things last forever after all."

"'Forever After All' is the first song that I wrote in my house in Tennessee," Combs told RADIO.com. "I wrote it with Rob Williford and Drew Parker. It's one of those songs that we've been trying to hold back for a long time, and not play. We knew how much we loved it and how much we thought people would like it, so I'm glad that everybody's finally gonna get a chance to hear it. It's just kind of a continuance of the love story that you hear in 'Beautiful Crazy' and 'Better Together.'"

Combs' latest single is "Better Together," which originally appeared on What You See Is What You Get and is also inspired by Nicole. Combs wrote that song with Dan Isbell and Randy Montana three years ago "in the mountains of North Carolina."

"We started there, people had always loved it," Combs said. "We ended up recording it and going with a very stripped down production of just me and a piano and I couldn't be happier with the way it turned out."

The song is currently at No. 22 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and on the likely occasion that it reaches No. 1, it will extend Combs' unprecedented streak of consecutive No. 1 singles that began with his debut single, "Hurricane," which was released in 2016.