Luke Combs Announced as Upcoming ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has officially announced the hosts and musical guests for two of its upcoming installments, which will air on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. And their announcement will likely be a welcome one, particularly amongst country music fans, as Luke Combs is set to be the musical guest on the Feb. 1 episode. Houston Texans player J.J. Watt will host the episode, which is set to fall on Super Bowl weekend. RuPaul and Justin Bieber will serve as the host and musical guest, respectively, on Feb. 8.

Combs’ stint as a musical guest comes months after he released his second album, What You See Is What You Get, in November. It will mark the musician’s first appearance on the longtime NBC variety program.

There’s no telling which songs Combs will perform on SNL. However, there’s a good chance that he could perform any one of his popular singles from “Even Though I’m Leaving” to “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Combs has risen to fame in the country music world over the past couple of years. In an interview with The Tennessean, published in November, the star opened up about his music and his newfound fame. In the interview, Combs acknowledged that he’s lucky to be in the successful position that he’s in.

“I guess I didn’t realize it doesn’t always shake out the way you plan,” he said. “We’re incredibly lucky to be where we are in such a short amount of time. It’s something we don’t take for granted. That doesn’t mean that’s what will always happen. We’re at the right place and time in country music.”

Combs went on to relate how he’s “more comfortable” with his fame now than he was over a year ago.

“I think I’m in a lot better headspace than I was a year and a half ago,” the singer continued. “I’m more comfortable with it now. It’s a big change in somebody’s life to go from relative obscurity to this thing that we’re doing now, it’s crazy. It’s not normal at all, and it’s hard to wrap your head around.”

“All of a sudden, we’ll have been out for two or three hours and then people will come up and ask for a picture,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah. People recognize me.’ I don’t focus on it or act like I’m better than anybody else. I might pick up the tab at dinner. I don’t view that as a bad thing.”