Luke Bryan's Beer Company Shuts Down Production Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Luke Bryan debuted his Two Lane American Golden Lager earlier this year, but the country singer and his company have made the decision to temporarily halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan shared the news with fans on social media on Tuesday, announcing that production is expected to resume in six months.

"We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I'm so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19," the American Idol judge wrote in a message to his followers. "This was a difficult decision, but don't worry, we'll be back in March, bigger and better than ever. Love y'all and appreciate your continued support."

The Georgia native launched his lager in partnership with Constellation Brands, which is also behind drinks like Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Pacifico. Two Lane is a sessionable beer made from ingredients including two-row American barley and water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Bryan had a hand in every step of the process, from tasting to creative development. Each can also features his signature.

"Between my songs, Instagram posts and onstage toasts to my audience, it's no secret that I like beer," Bryan said in a statement at the time. "For a long time, I've dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family, and I was so grateful to find a partner in Constellation to make that dream a reality." He added in a video that he named the drink Two Lane "because it's perfect for the kind of places you'll find at the end of a two-lane road. Fishing holes, campsites, dive bars. Places where you and your friends can really feel at home."

Two Lane is brewed in Daleville, Virginia, at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and there have been over 120,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. PEOPLE reports that the shutdown is due to staffing and production adjustments necessitated by the pandemic. In addition to beach days across the country, Two Lane was also planning to hit the road with Bryan on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour this summer, but the trek has been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.