Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline, Wishes Nephew Til a Happy 18th Birthday

When Luke Bryan‘s brother-in-law, Ben Cheshire, passed away in 2014, seven years after Bryan’s sister, Kelly, also passed away, Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, became the legal guardians of the Cheshire’s youngest son, Til, who was only 13 years old. Til is now a thriving young man, who just turned 18, with Caroline reacting to the milestone event on social media.

“He’s 18,” Caroline posted, along with a series of photos of the young man throughout the years. “Til, you’ll always be our Prince and my Baby Giraffe!!! Happy 18th!!! Can’t believe I watched you fall from the sky today!!! We love you to the moon and back a billion times!!”

Apparently the family made sure he celebrated in style, with Caroline later adding, “Can’t believe we went sky diving today!!! Your landing was a 10!!!”

Til replied to the post by saying, “Love you so much,” prompting Caroline to reply, “Love you the mostest!!”

The Bryans, who also help take care of Til’s grown older sisters, Kris and Jordan, never hesitated to take care of Til after the loss of both of his parents, just part of a string of tragedies the family has endured.

“Luke’s brother died in 1996,” Caroline said, via CMT. “Then 13 years ago, his sister passed away unexpectedly. She was healthy, beautiful, and the best mom to ever walk this earth. Then their daddy Lee had a massive heart attack in front of me and Til. That was the other worst day of our life. So Til moved in with us immediately. The girls are back and forth constantly; they’re still in college. And then we lost our niece Brett when she was seven months.”

Caroline might stay busy with parenting, especially with her husband on the road so much, but according to Bryan, she balances it all extremely well.

“I do it with my wife, hand in hand,” Bryan said on the TODAY Show. “The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children.”

“She’s really stepped in and just crushed that role at being someone for them,” he added.

Bryan wrapped up his Sunset Repeat Tour and has no more dates scheduled until 2020. Updates can be found on his website.

