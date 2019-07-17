Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals Why She Refuses to Buy Him a Present

Luke Bryan turned 43 on Wednesday, July 17, but chances are pretty good the country music heartthrob won’t receive any presents, at least not from his wife, Caroline. His spouse of 12 years posted a series of humorous photos on social media, along with a poem explaining why she didn’t feel the need to rush to the store for his special day.

“Roses are red, violets are pleasant, you have everything…so you get no present!” Caroline wrote. “Happy birthday Love Bug!!! I love you to the moon and back. Here’s to another year of completely random, classy pictures.”

Caroline isn’t the only one who used Bryan’s special day to post funny photos. Bryan’s good friend also shared a throwback photo, teasing Bryan’s current wardrobe choices in the process.

Bryan has yet to publicly acknowledge his birthday, but he did use the opportunity to share his own comedic photo, this one showing him dressed as an unattractive older woman.

“We did FaceApp before it was cool,” Bryan tweeted referencing the viral app that instantly adds years to a face.

The Georgia native might get a belated birthday present, but not from his wife. His latest single, “Knockin’ Boots,” is in the Top 10 and quickly climbing, making it likely it will become his next No. 1 single.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said in a statement of the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

If “Knockin’ Boots” does got to the top of the charts, Caroline definitely deserves a present from her famous husband, since it was her idea for him to record “Knockin’ Boots.”

“She was like, ‘You’ve got to put that out for this summer,’” Bryan told The Tennessean. “It’s one of those things where you just hear it and the producer hears and everybody in your world starts hearing it.”

Bryan should at least get to celebrate his birthday with his family. Currently on his Sunset Repeat Tour, Bryan’s next scheduled show isn’t until Friday, July 19. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

