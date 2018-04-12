Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Show off Their Favorite Pastime in Hilarious Video

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, may be familiar with the glitz and glamour of the A-list life, but at home, they’re just like any other parents.

In a video shared on Instagram recently, Caroline gave her followers a peek at her and her husband’s favorite pastime — annoying their kids!

The clip shows Luke and Caroline showing off their best dance moves as Caroline hums New Kids on the Block’s hit “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” the ocean in the background providing a scenic setting for their hilarious dance break.

In the background, their son can be heard begging his mom to make him lunch, a request she doesn’t seem to be acquiescing to anytime soon.

“Our favorite pastime is to annoy our children,” Caroline captioned the moment.

Luke and his family spent a portion of last month vacationing in Hawaii, and the tropical background of this video seems to indicate that the clip was filmed while the group was enjoying the sunshine on their trip.

During the getaway, the group played a round of shirtless golf, as well as consumed plenty of local treats.

One of Caroline’s posts showed Luke and his boys after a golf excursion, with the four standing shirtless and barefoot as they beam at the camera, golf clubs in hand.

With a pristine green golf course under their feet and a clear sky and blue ocean in the background, this vacation is looking pretty enviable, and it seems Luke even got a bit of sun, judging by the American Idol judge’s red-tinged arms.

“I leave them alone for 2 hours and they change the rules of golf,” Caroline joked in her caption.

The family also enjoyed some shaved ice on the island, posting several snaps with the colorful creations.

In a family shot, the group sits together with shaved ice in their hands, smiling in front of a bright turquoise wall reading, “Aloha.”

“Official Hawaiian shaved ice,” Bryan wrote.

Ahead of his tropical vacation, Bryan played multiple shows in Australia as part of his What Makes You Country Tour. He is also serving as a judge on the reboot of American Idol, with the show set to begin its live episodes on April 22.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison