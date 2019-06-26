Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Jokes About Enjoying Long Overdue Date Night Without Kids

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, just enjoyed a long overdue date night without their sons, Bo and Tate, or nephew, Til. The couple spent the night at the Waldorf Astoria, which Caroline joked was a little more fancy than the kind of places they normally stay.

View this post on Instagram We haven’t had dinner alone in 83 years…. A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Jun 23, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

“Yeah, we belong here,” Caroline captioned the first video, panning out to show the fancy hotel. “Not even a little bit. We’re at the Waldorf.

“We’re at the Waldork,” she continued as her husband appeared in view, albeit looking a little disheveled.

“Look at my hair!” he joked, prompting Caroline to laugh.

In the second video, Bryan reappeared, looking marginally improved.

“He fixed his hair,” Caroline said, before she started playing with her hair. “Mine’s not fixed.”

“The Walfork,” Bryan quipped. “The Walfork Astoria.

“We had our first date in like four months,” Caroline said, with her husband reminding her it was more like six months.

Caroline captioned the video saying that they “haven’t had dinner alone in 83 years.”

All kidding aside, Bryan’s bride admits that his schedule can be a challenge, especially when she is home alone with three boys.

“Luke’s brother died in 1996,” Caroline conceded on the Get Real podcast. “Then 13 years ago, his sister passed away unexpectedly. She was healthy, beautiful, and the best mom to ever walk this earth. Then their daddy Lee had a massive heart attack in front of me and Til. That was the other worst day of our life. So Til moved in with us immediately. The girls [Til’s older sisters Jordan and Kris] are back and forth constantly; they’re still in college. And then we lost our niece Brett when she was seven months.”

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s—,” she continued. “Sometimes I just go sit in the shower and cry. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and how to make everybody happy and how to make this charity [the Brett Boyer Foundation] go well. It’s hard to be alone a lot. Our family thing is, you can take two paths in life: one of being bitter and angry, or one of I’m gonna find the happiness in this and make the best of something that’s horrible.”

Hopefully Bryan’s family can spend time with him over the summer while he is on his Sunset Repeat Tour. Find dates at his official website.

