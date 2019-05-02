Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals Hilarious Photo With Their Son Tate

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, share two sons, 11-year-old Bo and 8-year-old Tate, and it’s clear that the boys take after their parents when it comes to being generally hilarious.

This week, Caroline and Tate shared a mother-son moment that had her Instagram followers cracking up, with Caroline snapping a mirror selfie with her son as the two pulled identical faces, with Tate wearing a shirt that read “Cute but psycho.”

“Like Mother like Son…..this kid acts just like me,” Caroline joked. “We didn’t even pose. [cute but psycho].”

The duo recently got up to some more antics when they worked on a school project for Tate, which was meant to be some sort of Benjamin Franklin doll that featured a few bills in a jar.

A slideshow of the finished results began with a video in which Caroline lamented her crafting skills, telling the camera, “Any of you moms who hate arts and crafts and think you’re not good, I’m officially the worst.”

She then showed off her and Tate’s creation, saying, “Tate and I did it together, didn’t we?”

“We did!” he replied. “We did the best that we can.”

Next, Caroline panned the camera to Luke to ask his opinion.

“Benjamin Franklin and Whoopi Goldberg had a child,” he joked.

The slideshow also included videos of the craft-making process and a selfie of the DIY-ers making their own googly eyes.

“This Ben Franklin is still worth a solid $100,” Caroline captioned the slideshow. “I haven’t stopped laughing for 2 hours….I’m officially the worst at school projects. However….Tate and I had a blast and I wouldn’t change it for anything!! #hegottabighead.”

While Caroline’s Instagram posts may show the funny side of mom life, she admitted on Caroline Hobby’s podcast, Get Real, that things aren’t always easy.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s— and I go sit in the shower and cry,” she said. “Everybody’s human. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and kids everywhere and how to make everybody happy. It’s hard to be alone a lot.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @linabryan3