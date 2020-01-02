Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Exotic Vacation

When Luke Bryan‘s wife, Caroline Bryan, turned 40 on Dec. 31, she did it in style. Caroline was joined by her husband and several friends on an exotic getaway, which appeared to take place at least partly on a yacht. Caroline shared several of the tropical photos on social media, admitting that she was still recovering from the extended party.



“Definitely not a bad way to turn 40!!! Whew…still recovering!!” Caroline captioned the photos.

Bryan also celebrated his wife on social media, sharing a sweet photo of the couple.

“Happy 40th my love,” Bryan wrote. “I love you.”

Several people chimed in to wish Caroline a happy birthday, including Bryan’s own mother, LeClaire.

“Happy birthday to my sweet CAROLINE,” Caroline’s mother-in-law wrote. “Love MaMaw.”

The couple started off the holiday season by enjoying cold weather, taking their sons, Bo and Tate, and nephew Til, skiing.

“This year, we’re excited,” Bryan previously revealed. “We are insuring ourselves of a white Christmas. We’re going snow skiing on Christmas. So, snowmen, chestnuts roasting by an open fire, the whole Jack Frost thing, snow skiing, chapped skin, busted lips…”

The Bryans just celebrated their 13th anniversary in December. Initially meeting in college, the pair broke up before reuniting, although the “What She Wants Tonight” singer knew as soon as he met Caroline that he wanted to marry her.

“It took me eight seconds to figure it out and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” Bryan revealed, via The Boot. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.’ It all happened right there at Dingus Magees, in Statesboro, Georgia.

Bryan will soon head back to the beach to host his annual Crash My Playa event. The festival, held Jan. 22 to 25 in Cancun, Mexico, is sold out.

Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville