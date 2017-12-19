Luke Bryan’s ‘What Makes You Country’ Debuts at No.1

Luke Bryan is continuing his reign as a country music superestar! The “Light It Up” singer’s sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, debuted at No.1 on the Country Albums chart, one week after its Dec. 8 release.

“So much thought goes into creating new music and I really try to write and find songs that I feel are staying true to me while staying fresh and fun,” Bryan shares. “I try and imagine people singing along in their cars or with me at my shows. To have What Makes You Country go [to] No.1 is so exciting and rewarding for me, my team and my fans. It drives me to keep working harder and growing!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan admitted he took a few chances on What Makes You Country, which, thankfully, seemed to pay off well.

“It’s a little countrier than I’ve done on the past couple of records,” Bryan told PopCulture.com. “The bottom line with me is, it’ll always be [to] just find those songs that truly inspire me, move me. Songs that take me somewhere, and I feel like I’ve done that with this album. I feel like I’ve touched on being a father, touched on still being kind of a partier. I’ve touched on being a country boy, and being in love and out of love and all of that.”

The Georgia native’s plans for 2018 include serving as a judge, along with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, on Season 16 of American Idol, and headlining his own What Makes You Country Tour, kicking off on Feb. 16 in Springfield, Mo., with Kip Moore and the Cadillac Three serving as his opening acts. See a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows on his website.

Purchase What Makes You Country on Amazon and iTunes.