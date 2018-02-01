Luke Bryan’s Credits His Fans For What Makes You Country Stadium Tour

Luke Bryan recently announced his What Makes You Country XL Stadium Sized Tour, taking him to some of the biggest venues in the country, including New York City’s Met Life Stadium, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., and Detroit’s Ford Field. The chance to play such large places is Bryan’s way of acknowledging the support of his loyal fans.

“My excitement to play these iconic sports stadiums is truly uncontainable,” Bryan shares. “Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do and the energy of the fans is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience.”

Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi will join Bryan on all of the stadium shows, along with Morgan Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock each joining the country music hitmaker on select shows.

“I’m so thankful to be in these venues and cities with some of the brightest names in country music,” adds Bryan. “This lineup fires me up and I can’t wait to get this tour started!”

Bryan will also serve as a judge this year on Season 16 of American Idol, which premieres on Sunday, March 11, on ABC. The job, which began last year when Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, scoured the country looking for potential stars, is already becoming a source of inspiration for Bryan.

“My biggest surprises are how there’s still hidden talent in the world,” Bryan told PopCulture.com. “There are these voices that are paired with these unassuming characters, that walk in and just, the second they open their mouth, it’s like God has made that person a singer. And that’s what’s inspiring about trying to find the next American Idol. It’s those people that truly walk in and the canvas is blank and then the second they open their mouth, you can visualize and see everything, see the future for them, and it’s pretty inspiring.”

Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour will kick off on Feb. 16 in Springfield, Mo. The XL Stadium Sized Tour begins on May 31 in Toronto. A list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit:Instagram/LukeBryan