Luke Bryan Welcomes Friendly Competition With Downtown Bars

Luke Bryan’s latest Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar makes him part of a growing group of artists, including Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and more, who are claiming their own spot in downtown Nashville.

While everyone is trying to make their bar stand out and be the place locals and tourists alike want to go, Bryan says he welcomes the friendly competition.

“We’re all having fun with this,” Bryan shares with PopCulture.com and other media. “We want to accentuate the history. We don’t want to interrupt the history of Broadway, but add another element to it, and add a bigger scope. And I just think it’s so fun that I look across the street and Blake’s bar is there. And all the bars that are here; it’s all about the country music fan experience in my opinion.

“Coming to Nashville, they can go, ‘Well on Tuesday we’ll go hit these bars, and on Wednesday we’ll go hit the Opry and then we’ll come back.’ I mean, it’s just a fun element, I believe for the tourists to come connect with some of their favorite artists.”

The Georgia native added plenty of his own personal touches to the bar, including hanging the pick-up truck that was used in one of his music videos, and a cocktail menu with drinks named after some of his hit songs. But Bryan insists he’s only just begun to make his mark on the six-story venue.

“I know as an artist to make my bar work I’m gonna have to come down here and enjoy it and do some fun stuff,” says the singer. “And I would imagine all of the other artists are gonna approach it the same way. So many, many times a month fans can come in, and they’d say, ‘Blake or Dierks, or FGL, or Jason, they’re playing the rooftop acoustic.’ And that’s just gonna be a fun experience for Nashville in my opinion.”

Bryan is currently headlining his own What Makes You Country Tour, so he may not have much time to enjoy his own bar for a while – but his wife is already enjoying her time at Luke’s 32 Bridge.

“Caroline’s been here with her friends more,” Bryan reveals. “And [I love] the fact that she loves to come down here with friends, and we can host friends and family that come into town.”

Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink Bar is located at 301 Broadway in downtown Nashville. Find more information by at the restaurant’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Rick Kern .