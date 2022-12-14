Luke Bryan Treats Hurricane Ian Heroes to Night out in 'The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special' Exclusive Clip

Luke Bryan makes a very special appearance on CBS' upcoming holiday special The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special. In an exclusive PopCulture.com clip, the "Collier Country Cowboys" have a night out at Bryan's show in Estero, Florida. The group of friends, who went viral in September for saving a man's life during Hurricane Ian, were invited to the concert during last month's The Greatest @Home Videos: Thanks & Giving.

In the Thanks & Giving special, Bryan made a surprise Zoom appearance after hearing that the Collier County Cowboys were all big country music fans. "Luke was so moved by the Collier County Cowboys and their selfless act of courage, he just had to do something about it," host Cedric the Entertainer said. That "something" turned out to be an invitation to Bryan's Nov. 2 show at Hertz Arena in Estero.

The group of friends had the time of their lives at Bryan's concert, based on the clips they sent to CBS. They danced to Bryan's music from the great seats they had, singing along to his hits. "Yes sir! Big up to my man, Luke Bryan, and to the Collier County Cowboys, real good dudes," Cedric said.

The Collier County Cowboys became Internet celebrities in late September when they saved a man stuck in a vehicle in Bonita Springs. "He maybe had 10 more minutes before the car was submerged," Lemi Gavra, one of the group's members, told WFTS ABC Action News. After they rescued the man from waist-deep water, he was "safe and sound." Gavra said the group had no professional rescue experience, but are just "crazy Florida cowboys" who love everyone.

Gavra also told Fox News that they saw the man needed their help as they were going home because officials asked everyone to stay home during the storm. "We started to make our way back. And that's when we saw this gentleman in distress," Gavra explained. "So, everyone's got a guardian angel. I think we were that for him."

The group said they also saved another man in his home. "I don't think anyone thought this hurricane was going to hit like this," Gavra added. "As you can see from the footage just now coming, it got pretty bad."

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special will debut on CBS Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The one-hour special will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer also stars in CBS' The Neighborhood, which will return from its midseason break on Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.