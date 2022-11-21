Paramount+ Unveils 2022 Holiday Collection
The holiday cheer is in full swing at Paramount+! With Thanksgiving just days away and Christmas just around the corner, the streamer's content catalogue is getting a festive makeover, Paramount+ on Wednesday its holiday collection, a curated lineup of holiday and Christmas titles that includes everything from family-friendly titles to Christmas classics and even live and on-demand events.
Subscribers can enjoy the Paramount+ holiday spectacular and see everything the streamer has to offer via the special Paramount+ Holiday Collection library now available on the platform, and this time it is bigger and better than ever! For 2022, Paramount+ is offering more than twice as many movies and specials and three times as many holiday episodes. Subscribers browsing the library throughout November and December can get festive with Christmas classics like A Christmas Carol to specials like the two-hour concert special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The holiday season will also bring with it several new debuts, with Snow Day, Fit for Christmas, When Christmas Was Young, and more all set to premiere! Home to a number of beloved series, Paramount+ is also offering subscribers an easy way to access their favorite holiday episodes from shows including So Help Me Todd, NCIS, and Ghosts, which is set to air a one-hour holiday special in December. And for those still hanging on to Halloween, the streamer offers more than just a few holiday horror movies, like Mercy Christmas and Snowbeast.
Fans looking forward to those holiday binges can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see some highlights from the holiday titles available in the Paramount+ streaming library.
Season's Greetings
A Christmas Carol
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Last Holiday
Scrooged
Holiday Campfire
Deliciousness
A Christmas Proposal
A Loud House Christmas
Christmas Takes Flight
Sleepless in Seattle
Top Elf
Bridget Jones's Diary
Mean Girls
Christmas in Compton
Ernest Saves Christmas
Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special
Daddy's Home 2
Christmas in the Heartland
A Very British Christmas
Christmas Survival
A Christmas Solo
Christmas Crime Story
Favorites We're Thankful For
The Greatest @Home Videos: 'Thanks & Giving' (Season 3, Episode 1)
So Help Me Todd: 'Long Lost Lawrence' (Season 1, Episode 7)
Cheers: 'Thanksgiving Orphans' (Season 5, Episode 9)
NCIS: 'Child's Play' (Season 7, Episode 9)
The Brady Bunch: 'The Un-Underground Movie' (Season 2, Episode 4)
The Neighborhood: 'Welcome to Thanksgiving' (Season 1, Episode 8)
Blue Bloods: 'Thanksgiving' (Season 2, Episode 8)
Frasier: 'A Lilith Thanksgiving' (Season 4, Episode 7)
Falalala Family Fun
A Loud House Christmas
Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special
The all-Star Nickmas Spectacular
Sonic Christmas Blast
HoHoHoliday
Top Elf
Albert
Santa Hunters
Tiny Christmas
A Fairly Odd Christmas
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Bob the Builder: A Christmas to Remember
Ha Ha Holidays
Frasier: 'Perspectives on Christmas' (Season 5, Episode 9)
Drunk History: 'Christmas' (Season 5, Episode 14)
Beavis and Butt-Head: 'Huh-Huh-Humbug/It's A Miserable Life' (Season 11, Episode 5)
The Neighborhood: 'Welcome to the Scooter' (Season 2, Episode 11)
RENO 911!: 'Secret Santa' (Season 6, Episode 14)
Celebrate Nickmas
SpongeBob SquarePants: 'Patchy the Pirate Presents the SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Special' (Season 2, Episode 8)
SpongeBob SquarePants: 'It's a SpongeBob Christmas!' (Season 8, Episode 23)
Rugrats: 'Traditions' (Season 1, Episode 14)
Rugrats: 'A Rugrats Kwanzaa' (Season 8, Episode 16)
The Loud House: '11 Louds a Leapin'' (Season 2, Episode 2)
Henry Danger: 'Holiday Punch' (Season 5, Episode 29)
The Fairly OddParents: 'Merry Wishmas!' Season 6, Episode 7)
Christmas Classics
The Brady Bunch: 'The Voice of Christmas' (Season 1, Episode 12)
The Twilight Zone Classic: 'The Night of the Meek' (Season 2, Episode 11)
Cheers: 'Christmas Cheers' (Season 6, Episode 12)
The Love Boat: 'The Christmas Cruise' (Season 10, Episode 2)
Family Ties: 'A Keaton Christmas Carol' (Season 2, Episode 9)
Star Trek: The Next Generation: 'Devil's Due' (Season 4, Episode 13)
The Odd Couple (Classic): 'Scrooge Gets An Oscar' (Season 1, Episode 12)
Holiday Horror Movies
Mercy Christmas
To All a Goodnight
New Year's Evil
Christmas Crime Story
The Humans
Bitter Melon
It Cuts Deep
Snowbeast
American Exorcist
Who Slew Auntie Roo?
Not A Creature Was Stirring
Polar Bear Town
Survival of the Snow Leopard
Wolf Vs. Bear
Stormborn
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Wild Castles
My Journey with a Polar Bear
Mystery of the Ice Age Giants
America's wild Border: Northern Exposure
Into the Wild Tibet
Polar Bear Summer
Russia's Wild Sea