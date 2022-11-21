Paramount+ Unveils 2022 Holiday Collection

The holiday cheer is in full swing at Paramount+! With Thanksgiving just days away and Christmas just around the corner, the streamer's content catalogue is getting a festive makeover, Paramount+ on Wednesday its holiday collection, a curated lineup of holiday and Christmas titles that includes everything from family-friendly titles to Christmas classics and even live and on-demand events.

Subscribers can enjoy the Paramount+ holiday spectacular and see everything the streamer has to offer via the special Paramount+ Holiday Collection library now available on the platform, and this time it is bigger and better than ever! For 2022, Paramount+ is offering more than twice as many movies and specials and three times as many holiday episodes. Subscribers browsing the library throughout November and December can get festive with Christmas classics like A Christmas Carol to specials like the two-hour concert special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The holiday season will also bring with it several new debuts, with Snow Day, Fit for Christmas, When Christmas Was Young, and more all set to premiere! Home to a number of beloved series, Paramount+ is also offering subscribers an easy way to access their favorite holiday episodes from shows including So Help Me Todd, NCIS, and Ghosts, which is set to air a one-hour holiday special in December. And for those still hanging on to Halloween, the streamer offers more than just a few holiday horror movies, like Mercy Christmas and Snowbeast.

Fans looking forward to those holiday binges can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see some highlights from the holiday titles available in the Paramount+ streaming library.