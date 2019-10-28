Luke Bryan Tour Opener Jon Langston Praises Superstar for Giving Him the Best Year of His Life

Luke Bryan just wrapped his Sunset Repeat Tour, which included Jon Langston and Cole Swindell as his opening acts. Langston is opening up about the experience on social media, praising both Bryan and Swindell for giving him a year he will never forget.

“This year has been the best year of my life,” Langston posted. “Thank you [Luke Bryan] for giving us a shot on the big stage! I learned so much this tour and I’m so thankful for the opportunity. And my Big brother [Cole Swindell], we made some memories I will never forget! Thanks for picking me up when I’m down. I love both y’all boys. Sunset Repeat Tour I’ll miss ya. [God] is so good!”

Langston previously told PopCulture.com that he was studying everything Bryan did on stage, in hopes of emulating some of his tour boss’s success.

“I’m taking notes for sure,” Langston said of Bryan. “Just watching what he does and hopefully after this tour’s done, I take some good things away from watching him perform. Not only just watching him perform, but just the hangs after the shows and before shows. Just being buds and just kicking it and writing songs and all that stuff.”

Langston isn’t done working with Bryan, even though the Sunset Repeat Tour is in the books. The rising star just signed to Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge Entertainment Group label, a division of Universal Music.

“I was just hoping and praying for a label deal one day and I wasn’t even thinking it was going to be Luke Bryan’s first label that he started, I was going to be his first artist he signed,” Langston said. “It’s a dream come true. I couldn’t ask for a better label to be on.”

Bryan was interested in starting a label for some time, but it wasn’t until he met Langston that he was motivated to move forward with the plan.

“The ability to start a record label through my record label is such a dream come true for me, and it allows me to see these kids and just sign ’em,” Bryan said in a statement at the time. “If you love ’em, sign ’em. Trust your heart and sign ’em. And Jon Langston kind of came to town through [songwriter] Rhett Akins; Jon lived with Rhett, and I’ve been watching Jon and I’ve been hearing about Jon and about his following down in Georgia. It’s very similar to what I had going on.”

Langston just dropped his EP, Now You Know, with the title track already climbing the charts. Purchase the album by visiting Langston’s website.

