Luke Bryan Is Ditching a Key Wardrobe Staple on His Next Tour

Luke Bryan’s name may be synonymous with his tight jeans, but the 41-year-old country music superstar is aiming to change that aspect of his fame.

As it turns out, Bryan might be a little tired of his tight-fitting pants and hip-shaking dance moves getting all the attention when he’s on the road.

“I did go to a looser jean this year,” he said on The Bobby Bones Show. “Because I just got tired of like, ‘Tight Pants Luke Bryan Brings Show to Hoboken.’ Is like everybody here just to see my dance? Nobody wants to hear my vocal quality.”

Always one to take things lightly, Bryan recently revealed that he hasn’t quite yet reached his peak level of fame after a Fox News program snubbed him.

The singer performed at a gala on Tuesday with Dierks Bentley, and during the event the pair caught up with guest attendee former President George W. Bush.

The high-profile trio snapped a photo together to commemorate the occasion, but things got awkward when the shot was covered on The Five. Not only was Bryan’s last name spelled wrong on screen, but panelist Dana Perino totally dissed him.

The photo was shared with the text “Dana’s dream come true: 43 meets Dierks (Luke Bryant looks on)” underneath.

“As you know, I have some favorite things in the world. One of them is George W. Bush, the other one, Dierks Bentley. Last night they met,” Perino said on-air. “That’s Luke Bryan who kind of got cut out of the picture, but we don’t really care as much about him.”

Bryan posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram photo of the snub and third-wheel nature of the headline.

“I guess I’m still working to get people to know who I am,” the country singer captioned the photo.It’s doubtful that neither Bryan’s awkward Fox News snub nor his looser-fitting pants will make a difference to his loyal fan base; he’s currently wrapping up his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour and will start up his annual Farm Tour on September 28.

