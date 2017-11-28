Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Family Photo to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Even country superstars need a break once in a while, and Luke Bryan took one of his own over the Thanksgiving holiday, spending the day with his family and sharing a photo with fans on Instagram.

We all hope you have a great #thanksgivingdinner . We miss you Jordan & Kris. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

To celebrate, Bryan shared a family snap of himself sitting by the fireplace with his wife, Caroline, their sons Thomas, 9, and Tatum, 7, and nephew Til. Luke and Caroline began raising Til and his siblings, Kris and Jordan, after Luke’s brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, passed away in 2014. Cheshire’s wife and Luke’s sister, Kelly Bryan, had passed in 2007.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We all hope you have a great #thanksgivingdinner,” the singer wrote. “We miss you Jordan & Kris.”

A few days later, Bryan showed off his comedic side as he appeared to pick out a Christmas tree.

“It’s the season,” the singer wrote alongside a shot of himself posing in a children’s toy car with a tiny tree attached to the top.

It’s the season. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Bryan also got into the holiday spirit with his recent performance during the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired Monday night, with the singer performing “O Holy Night.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lukebryan