Luke Bryan Teases Farm Tour Opening Acts Announcement on Social Media

Luke Bryan is teasing the announcement about his opening acts on his upcoming Farm Tour, and fans are already weighing in with their guesses. The “Knockin’ Boots” singer posted a video on social media, with just the silhouette of his future tourmates, revealing the news would be forthcoming.

“Who could they be? Big announcement tomorrow!” Bryan wrote, using the hashtag #FarmTour2019.

Several people quickly guessed Cole Swindell as one of the artists, with Jon Langston’s name also suggested – a lineup that would make sense since both stars are currently out with Bryan on his Sunset Repeat Tour. Other guesses included Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and Midland.

Regardless of who Bryan chooses to bring out on the road with him, the 42-year-old admits the Farm Tour is one of the favorite things he has done with his career so far.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said of the tour. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”

Still, Bryan acknowledges it can be a challenge to figure out which rural towns to take his Farm Tour to year after year.

“We like to just spread ’em around,” Bryan acknowledged. “We may lay out of Iowa one year and then go down to Nebraska. We just kind of keep it fun. We did eight shows a year for a long time, and we learned that was a lot of work and I didn’t really sound good on the last – on the eighth, the seventh and eighth show I was pretty tired. So, we just trimmed it back to six, and it makes it fun and fresh and we love the Farm Tour every year.”

This year’s Farm Tour kicks off on Sept. 26 in Marshall, Wisconsin. Find a list of both Farm Tour and Sunset Repeat Tour dates by visiting Bryan’s website.

