Luke Bryan Takes 'Down to One' to No. 1

Luke Bryan has scored his 26th career No. 1 single with his latest release, "Down to One," which topped the country charts this week. "I absolutely love this song!" Bryan told Billboard. "'Down To One' has a melody that just locked me in the first time I heard it. I know a lot of artists feel this way, but I’m definitely looking forward to doing this one live."

"Down to One" was written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman and is a reminiscence about a night between two lovers that recalls several of Bryan's early hits. "The first time I heard it — it was written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson, who I've had a lot of success with as a co-writer with through the years — it just sounded like a big ol’ hit," Bryan said in a video sharing the story behind the song. "A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together. A romantic moment. And I always feel like you’ve gotta have those on an album."

The American Idol judge earned his milestone 25th No. 1 single in July when "One Margarita" topped the charts. "25. Never would have imagined I would have 25 number one songs," he told fans in a video message at the time. "Thank you to all my fans... feels good."

"Down to One" and "One Margarita" both appear on Bryan's 2020 album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which will receive a deluxe edition on April 9. The deluxe edition of the album will features six new songs including the recently-released "Country Does." See the track list for the album's deluxe edition below.

1. Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

NEW TRACKS

11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)