Luke Bryan Calls Sunset Repeat Tour the Best Year of His Career

The end of a tour is always bittersweet for an artist, but even more so for Luke Bryan. The Georgia native wrapped up his Sunset Repeat Tour at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan over the weekend, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the final night on social media, including when tour opener Cole Swindell surprised Bryan by giving him the plaque for most certified digital singles of any country artist in history.

“This year on the road has been one of the best of my career. Having three of my closest friends join me on stage each night will be hard to beat,” Bryan said of Swindell and Jon Langston. “I am so proud of them and the careers they continue to build. When they surprised me onstage Friday night with that plaque I was blown away. My fans continue to make this journey more than I could ever imagine. I am so thankful.”

Bryan also hosted a giveaway drawing for his employees, gifting some of them with $1000 gift cards to Bass Pro Shop gift card, as well as a brand-new four-wheeler.

Now that Bryan is off the road, he has some time to work on his next set of tunes, which includes both “Knockin’ Boots” and his current single, “What She Wants Tonight.”

I’m always working on an album, and I’ve written a lot for this album,” Bryan previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve written more than I have on the past couple of albums. Now that doesn’t mean, I don’t know if that’ll equate to me having more songs on the album, but do I think the format of me doing a 15, 16 song album is potentially over with? Maybe, but we do have things lined up where I have quite a few songs recorded.

“When the songs peak, we’ll look at them and determine what we want to come with next,” he continued. “If we feel like we got a big summer song, probably will go that route and vice versa, but definitely have a good bit of songs recorded. I’m certainly in album-making mode right now.”

No word yet when Bryan will release his next record. He will also return to American Idol next year as well. Download his current single by visiting Bryan’s website.

