Luke Bryan Shares Thanksgiving Photo With His ‘Crazy Clan’

Luke Bryan was one of thousands of social media users who shared a family photo on Instagram on Thanksgiving, posting a snap of his own “crazy clan” cuddled up in front of a cozy fireplace. In the photo, the “Knockin’ Boots” singer sat behind his wife, Caroline, and next to the couple’s older son, 11-year-old Bo. Luke and Caroline’s 9-year-old son Tate sat in the center of the shot next to his cousins, Kris, Jordan and Til, with the family’s dog Boss completing the picturesque portrait.

“Happy Thanksgiving from this crazy clan of mine,” Bryan captioned the snap.

Caroline shared a much less posed version of the same setup, posting a shot of the group clearly not ready for the camera. “And this is our family picture….Happy Thanksgiving!” she joked, to which her husband commented, “Typical.”

Earlier in the day, Caroline posted a more candid Thanksgiving shot, sharing a snap of herself sitting on the ground outside and looking thoroughly unhappy as Luke knelt next to her in front of an outdoor fireplace with his behind in her face.

“Always thankful for this ass and my #1 pyromaniac.[Heart emoji] you [Luke Bryan],” she captioned the moment.

Fans know that Bryan and Caroline are always joking around with each other and their kids, and Bryan’s mom, LeClaire, got into the action in a hilarious holiday video on Caroline’s Instagram of the two women showing off a product to help avoid crying when cutting up onions.

“Do you cry when you cut up onions?” LeClaire tells the camera while wearing a pair of goggles. “I do,” Caroline says. “Do you?”

“Not anymore,” her mother-in-law responds, holding up a box of goggles as the two women burst into laughter. “All you have to do is buy these onion goggles. They are $181, but you get a My Pillow with these.”

“Looking for that perfect holiday gift….onion googles,” Caroline wrote, adding in the comments that the goggles were actually around $8. “No tears up in here.”

