Luke Bryan Reveals Track List for ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’

Only a few hours after Luke Bryan revealed the cover for his upcoming Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album, the 43-year-old just shared the track list for his new record! The 10-song album, which will be released on April 24, includes only three songs that were written by Bryan.

The album’s title track is one Bryan didn’t write, but knew as soon as he heard it that it would become the cornerstone of his seventh studio record.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The second I heard ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’ it related to me, how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown and being tied to your hometown is very important in country music,” Bryan shared on social media, along with a brief snippet of the song. “I fell in love with the song right away and now we have an album and tour derived from this song and it’s pretty amazing. I’m proud of this new music and I’m really excited to get it out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Feb 14, 2020 at 4:57am PST

Bryan’s previous record, What Makes You Country, boasted 15 songs, but he previously hinted his next set of tunes would likely be shorter.

“I don’t know if like a 15, 16 — for awhile that was the trend,” Bryan told Taste of Country. “The only thing that worries me — even with What Makes You Country, my latest album — there are songs on there that are just wonderful songs that do get a little … lost in the mix. I think if we shrink the size of the albums and really focus on album size, you may in turn kind of make it that way.”

See a complete track list below. Pre-order for Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is available on Bryan’s website.

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here Track List:

1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson) What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite) Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson) One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson) Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney) Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler) Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers) For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker) Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb) Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter