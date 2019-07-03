Luke Bryan Reveals His Sons Help Him Pick Songs for His Albums

Luke Bryan is working on his seventh studio album, where he will both write songs and pick songs from other writers. While Bryan has a great team behind him, the Georgia native reveals he relies on his own sons, Bo and Tate, as much as anyone else.

“What’s interesting is, they don’t have a filter,” Bryan shared on the TODAY Show. “They’re just like, ‘Yeah, Dad, I don’t like that one.’ Depending on who you ask, you don’t know if you’re getting the true, true answer. But when your kids go, ‘Dad, I don’t like that one, but keep playing this other one.’ I think Bo’s four for four with number ones.”

Bryan’s sons, his wife Caroline, and his nephew Til are all enjoying time with Bryan on his Sunset Repeat Tour while they are out of school.

“They come out a lot during the summer,” said the singer. “Caroline’s out too. Summers are fun for getting the whole family out.”

His family was on hand during his recent show at Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots.

“They’re huge Patriots fans,” Bryan acknowledged. “And just the fact that they know their Dad is playing Gillette Stadium is pretty amazing … Playing stadiums will never be another day at the office. I’ve been so blessed.”

Bryan is joined on the road by Cole Swindell, who used to sell t-shirts for Bryan, and newcomer Jon Langston, who is signed to Bryan’s newly-launched 32 Bridge Entertainment.

“What’s fun is, obviously, Cole and I have a long history,” Bryan said, before joking about the rising star. “And then Langston, I plan to try to remove him out of my life right after this tour, as quick as I can.”

Of course, not all in Bryan’s life has always been so rich. Bryan previously lost his older brother in a car crash, followed by his sister and later her husband, which is how Bryan and Caroline took in Til, as well as help support Til’s two older sisters, who are away at college.

“I do it with my wife, hand in hand,” Bryan boasted about his wife. “The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children.”

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows on his Sunset Repeat Tour by visiting LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / CBS Photo Archive