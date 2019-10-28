Luke Bryan Reveals He Is in ‘Album Making Mode’ After Release of New Single

Luke Bryan just dropped the sexy “What She Wants Tonight,” which is from his next, still-untitled new project. Although the Georgia native hasn’t revealed many details about the new set of tunes, which will also include “Knockin’ Boots,” Bryan does admit he is in “album making mode” and ready to finish what will be his seventh studio album – even though he admits his days of full records might be coming to an end.

“I’m always working on an album, and I’ve written a lot for this album,” Bryan recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve written more than I have on the past couple of albums. Now that doesn’t mean, I don’t know if that’ll equate to me having more songs on the album, but do I think the format of me doing a 15, 16 song album is potentially over with? Maybe, but we do have things lined up where I have quite a few songs recorded.

“When the songs peak, we’ll look at them and determine what we want to come with next,” he continued. “If we feel like we got a big summer song, probably will go that route and vice versa, but definitely have a good bit of songs recorded. And certainly in album making mode right now.”

Bryan is especially proud of “What She Wants Tonight,” which he believes is part of what will show how much he has changed and evolved since his freshman album I’ll Stay Me was released in 2007.

“It’s just rocking,” boasted Bryan. “And I’m most proud about the next – I didn’t talk about this but I’m doing a few different vocal things on this. One of the first things people say is they haven’t heard me sing in that type of style, and so there’s a few vocal differences in this song. And the whole overall album too, is trending in a great place for me. This song is just something that I just feel like it’s just going to really pop on the radio. I’m really excited to hear it, hear how it translates on the radio.”

Bryan just wrapped up his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston serving as his opening acts. He will kick off the next season of American Idol in early 2020. Download or stream “What She Wants Tonight,” and keep track of tour dates, by visiting Bryan’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin