Luke Bryan’s Rescued 18-Year-Old Dog Poochie Dies

Luke Bryan and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Poochie, who has passed away. Bryan’s wife, Caroline, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

“‘If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all [heart emoji],’” Caroline wrote. “My heart is sad but full to post this…our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept! Thank you [Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue] for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog. And thank you to [Abby Smyers, Nicole Bobek, Erin Creighton, FRAmigos] for your big hearts. Poochie loved you all.”

She concluded her message with the hashtag, “adopt, don’t shop.”

The Bryans shared on social media last month that they had adopted the elderly dog from Provers 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville.

“I don’t know of a soul who doesn’t love a happy ending,” the animal rescue organization wrote on their Facebook page. “Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets! Poochie, the 18-year-old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs ( like many others in our care), but God had different plans.

“After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!” the post continued. “He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song!”

The news comes on what should have been a happy day for Bryan. The singer is nominated for two ACM Awards, for Single of the Year, for “Most People Are Good” and “Entertainer of the Year.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin