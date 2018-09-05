Luke Bryan Reveals Reason Behind New Restaurant Name

Luke Bryan‘s restaurant and bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, opened in Nashville last month, and the multi-story space has been attracting locals and tourists alike with its live music, food, city views and more.

The moniker was inspired by Bryan’s upbringing, since the singer grew up in Georgia near the Route 32 Bridge, which crosses the Flint River.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan has previously used the number 32 for his clothing line, 32 Bridge.

“The reason why we named it 32 Bridge is that 32 Bridge is the bridge that goes over the Flint River, and that’s just a special place for me and it tells my story,” Luke told Universal Music Group Nashville. “So, we wanted to do pictures, we wanted to do outdoor type scenes and we wanted to have the food and the drinks. And we wanted people to be able to come and go have a dining experience, go have a nightclub experience or just go have a honkytonk experience. So, we covered all aspects.”

The venue is 30,000 square feet and includes six stories, eight bars, four stages of live music and two restaurants, one of which is a rooftop sushi bar from Chef Nick Phrommala. The other is a “signature restaurant” by Chef Tomasz Wosiak, with that menu featuring “Luke’s favorites with special twists on Southern and American cuisine.”

“When I first moved to Nashville I played several of the bars on the iconic Broadway street,” Bryan recently said in a press release, via the Nashville Business Journal. “I never would have dreamt that I would one day be a part of a place that could offer the same dream to others. Because of Music City and the fans all across the country, the reality of this amazing venue has become possible.”

The American Idol judge wants to stay involved with his bar and make sure every guest experience is a positive one.

“I tell all my family and all my friends and now my fans, if something isn’t right, if you’ve got a complaint, hit me up, let me know, and I’ll get it fixed,” he told UMG Nashville. “I want it to be an amazing experience for everybody that walks in the door.”

Bryan will celebrate the grand opening of his new venture with a free concert right outside his bar on Monday, Sept. 10.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for some time,” Bryan said. “Couldn’t think of a better way to kick this place off than to have a big party right on the streets of Broadway!”

The concert will begin at 6:30 PM, and will also feature Jon Langston, Chelsea Field and DJ Rock.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring