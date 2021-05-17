✖

Luke Bryan made waves on American Idol last night, sharing a performance of his latest single, "Waves." Wearing a denim jacket and jeans, Bryan joined his longtime touring band on the show's stage, which was awash in appropriately blue lighting and wave-evoking imagery.

"You were made for summer / Just like these stars we’re under / Were made for lighting this July sky up / Blanket down made for me and you tied up," the country star sang. "All night long, over and over / Crash into me and pull me closer / Kiss by kiss, one after another / Don’t let go, baby let this summer / Just keep on coming in waves."

Sunday's episode of Idol saw the show's Top 4 contestants, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence perform several times apiece, taking the stage with duets, covers and original songs. Ultimately, Bishop was sent home, leaving Beckham, Kinstler and Spence to battle it out during the Season 19 finale.

"Waves" appears on the deluxe edition of Bryan's album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here and was written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill. "'Waves' is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves," Bryan previously said in a statement. "'Waves' is kind of a play on words, and I fell in love with the song the second I heard it."

The Georgia native will surely perform "Waves" on his upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which launches on July 8 in Syracuse, New York. Bryan will be joined by openers Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June on select dates as well as DJ Rock. Sunday's Idol performance proved that Bryan has been brushing up on his own lyrics after he admitted to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he'd have to start practicing before hitting the road.

"I've done a couple Zoom concerts. I'm forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit," he said. "I'm going to have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to... I'm going to have to do a little extra prep because I'm a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff." The CMA Entertainer of the Year added that he's "kind of always been a guy that loves to be on the road and loves to be out there with the fans and interacting. The main thing is, I just think about that moment when I hit the stage."