Luke Bryan Offers Reward After His Red Stag Was Illegally Killed on His Farm

It’s a sad day for Luke Bryan. A red stag owned by the country music superstar was shot and killed on his farm just outside of Nashville, and authorities are now looking for the person who killed it. According to The Tennessean, the animal was shot from across the road sometime between the evening of Dec. 4 and early morning on Dec. 6. Maury County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, and Bryan is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about the incident, according to News Channel 5 Nashville and WTZV.

Bryan’s farm manager was the first to discover the loss. Because red stags are not native to the United States, it is believed that Bryan paid to bring the animal to his massive farm. The Georgia native has yet to publicly comment on the loss.

Barry Cross of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spoke out about the killing.

“As an agency we appreciate our hunters who do the right thing and follow the bylaws, and it takes a second for someone to ruin it for all of us,” he said.

The loss comes at an otherwise happy time for Bryan. He and his wife, Caroline, just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, which he spoke out about on social media.

“Happy 13th anniversary my love,” Bryan posted on Instagram. “I love you. Thanks for putting up with my a––.”

Bryan’s latest single, “What She Wants Tonight” is already in the Top 20 and still climbing. Both “What She Wants Tonight” and his previous single, “Knockin’ Boots,” are from an upcoming, still-untitled new album.

“I’m always working on an album, and I’ve written a lot for this album,” Bryan previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve written more than I have on the past couple of albums. Now that doesn’t mean, I don’t know if that’ll equate to me having more songs on the album, but do I think the format of me doing a 15, 16 song album is potentially over with? Maybe, but we do have things lined up where I have quite a few songs recorded.

“When the songs peak, we’ll look at them and determine what we want to come with next,” he continued. “If we feel like we got a big summer song, probably will go that route and vice versa, but definitely have a good bit of songs recorded. And certainly in album-making mode right now.”

