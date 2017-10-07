Luke Bryan Opens up About New Record ‘What Makes You Country’

Country megastar Luke Bryan paid a visit to ABC’s Good Morning America to share details about his upcoming record, What Makes You Country.

On Friday, Bryan spoke to morning show correspondent Ginger Zee, saying that if you feel “country,” then it “doesn’t matter where you’re from.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“”I think with so many labels out there, everybody gets real … defensive about well, are you real country?” Bryan said. “This [title] song kind of talks about [how] it doesn’t matter where you’re from. You know, if you like to go horseback riding once a year, well that makes you country.”

In addition to spilling details about the record, set to release Dec. 8, the newly announced American Idol judge is holding a social media campaign asking fans and some of the biggest stars in the world, “what makes you country?”

Fans are urged to go online to share a video message about what makes them country with the hashtag, #WhatMakesMeCountry.

In a press release from Bryan’s official website, the 41-year-old singer and songwriter said he’s excited to share the new record with fans.

“My favorite part of making a new album is getting to collaborate with the songwriting community in this town,” Bryan said. “It is important to me to continue to push myself to grow on all levels and I feel like we did that on this project. Making and performing music never gets old and I can honestly say I am having the time of my life.”

The album, which was produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens, will feature 15 songs, seven of them co-written by Bryan including the title track. The album’s lead single “Light It Up” is the follow up to his 18th career No. 1 single and sixth No. 1 from his Kill The Lights album.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Photo credit: Luke Bryan / UMG Nashville