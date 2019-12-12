Luke Bryan Named the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck

It is good to be Luke Bryan! The “What She Wants Tonight” singer has just been named the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by industry publication Country Aircheck. The title comes thanks to Bryan’s numerous chart-topping hits over the last 10 years, including “Play It Again,” “Crash My Party,” “Kick the Dust Up,” “Strip It Down” and more.

“I love being the guy a lot of people count on,” Bryan said in a statement. “I don’t wake up with anxiety about it. I wake up going, all right, let’s get after it and show the world what we’re going to do this year or this week.”

Bryan likely has plenty more hits coming in the next decade as well. The Georgia native is working on a new record, the follow-up to his 2017 What Makes You Country project.

“I’m always working on an album, and I’ve written a lot for this album,” Bryan previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve written more than I have on the past couple of albums. Now that doesn’t mean, I don’t know if that’ll equate to me having more songs on the album, but do I think the format of me doing a 15, 16 song album is potentially over with? Maybe, but we do have things lined up where I have quite a few songs recorded.

“When the songs peak, we’ll look at them and determine what we want to come with next,” he continued. “If we feel like we got a big summer song, probably will go that route and vice versa, but definitely have a good bit of songs recorded. And certainly in album-making mode right now.”

Bryan is also in American Idol mode as well. The 43-year-old will return for his third season of the reality TV talent show, where he is eager to once again pour into the lives of aspiring singers, much like he once was early in his career.

“It’s exciting,” Bryan told Nash Country Daily. “It’s always about watching amazingly talented kids walk in the door from all these different backgrounds and knowing you can help facilitate their rise to stardom and their ability to get their music out there.”

Bryan will be joined on Idol by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Bobby Bones and Ryan Seacrest. The next season of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16 on ABC.

