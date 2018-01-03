Luke Bryan Releases New Single, ‘Most People Are Good’

Fresh off the success of Luke Bryan‘s No. 1 hit, “Light It Up,” the Georgia native has released a new single to kick off the New Year. “Most People Are Good,” written by hit songwriters Josh Kear, Ed Hill and David Frasier, is the second single from Bryan’s recent What Makes You Country album, and one that he believes has a powerful and important message.

With a lyric that includes “I believe most people are good / And most mama’s oughta qualify for sainthood / I believe most Friday nights look better under neon or stadium lights / I believe you love who you love / Ain’t nothing you should ever be ashamed of / I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks / I believe most people are good,” Bryan hopes the tune becomes an inspiration for others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s a song that will truly help people believe in people again,” Bryan says. “I think it’s so truthful in so many ways. We do get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity. I truly believe that.”

Bryan adds that he wants the song to become a mantra to spread love, not hate, and to focus on the good in every situation.

“I’m going to open the door for anybody and so many other people believe that way,” he continues. “I’m going to say ‘hey’ to a stranger. I’m going to help somebody out in need, and that’s what this song really, really preaches. It preaches the innocence of children, the beauty of mothers, the beauty of relationships, the beauty of what life truly could be and should be and really is. I truly believe that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And I think this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

Download “Most People Are Good” on iTunes.

Photo Credit:Instagram/LukeBryan