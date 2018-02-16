Luke Bryan Releases New Lyric Video for ‘Light It Up’

Hot on the heels of his big American Idol announcement, Luke Bryan has released the lyric video for “Light It Up.”

The lead single, “Light It Up,” off Bryan’s sixth studio album is a sultry song about all those times you wait for your significant other to call or text after a big fight.

The song features lyrics like, “Cause I know you’re reading your phone / I can’t help it, I’m going crazy thinking you might not be all alone … I feel a buzz in my truck, and I almost wreck it.” The tune brings back memories for anyone who’s ever had a lover’s quarrel and waited for that make-up text.

Most people know the feeling well, but especially the 41-year-old country music star. In fact, he says that he and his wife of 11 years, Caroline, make up via text message all the time.

“Me and my wife use text messages to make up. I guess we’ve texted, ‘I’m sorry, I love you,’ probably more than we’ve spoken those words to each other,” Bryan admitted to Billboard Country Update.

“As long as we’re apologizing and saying we love each other, we’re going down the right path, whether it’s vocally or through text,” he said.

So far, “Light It Up” is Bryan’s only official single off his new album, which we have yet to discover the title of — but know it will be out this fall.

When asked about the album’s release date during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, Bryan gave a pretty good hint: “Let’s just say after Thanksgiving, before Christmas.”

“Light It Up” is already in the top 15 on the Billboard Country Music charts, and we imagine it will only rise to the top faster as fans eagerly anticipate his new album.

Bryan took to Twitter to tease a Good Morning America appearance set for Friday, Oct. 6. The video announced a new song, “What Makes You Country,” and hints that he may be performing it.

Last week, Bryan confirmed that he will be teaming up with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as a judge on the new season of American Idol.

“I am so excited and proud to announce I will be one of the three judges on American Idol,” Bryan said in an Instagram video. “I will be joined with the beautiful Ms. Katy Perry and my hero, Mr. Lionel Richie and my fellow Georgia boy, Ryan Seacrest.”

“Can’t wait to see you guys, can’t wait to be a part of the show. And I’m so excited to see all the talent out there that America has.”