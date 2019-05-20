Luke Bryan Inspired Caylee Hammack to Move to Nashville

Rising star Caylee Hammack might be getting closer with her future tour boss, Miranda Lambert, but that’s not the only celebrity she is friends with. Hammack reveals she is also pals with Luke Bryan, who inspired her to move to Nashville, even though she never told him when she actually relocated.

“I’m really bad,” Hammack confessed to All Access. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why did you not contact Luke Bryan when you moved to Nashville?’ I never told him I moved because my thought was when he needs to know of me, he will. [When I signed with Capitol,] that’s when he called me, and he’s like, ‘Why did you not tell me you moved to Nashville?’ I was like, “I knew one day you’d know when you had to know.’”

Hammack clearly didn’t need much help from Bryan. The Georgia native has a record deal, a hit single with her debut “Family Tree,” and a coveted spot opening for Lambert on her upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

“I believe in making organic relationships and never making other artists feel as if I’m asking anything of them, because they’re just humans trying to do their best and doing what they love, just like I am,” explained Hammack. “I believed he was going to hear of me when he needed to, and he did. Maybe everyone thinks I’m crazy for that, but I’m happy that it worked out the way it did, because instead of him just feeling [like] a mentor to me, it has made a relationship in which I feel that I could be his friend as well.”

Hammack might be playing it cool with her famous friends now, but that wasn’t always the case. The singer-songwriter just had the chance to speak to Lambert, and became more of a starstruck fan than a peer.

“It was unreal to know that I was going on tour with Miranda Lambert,” Hammack recalled to PopCulture.com at a media event. “I got a phone call telling me that I was going on tour with her, and then I met her at the pool at ACMs. I sat there for a minute panicking, wondering ‘Do I talk to her or do I not? Do I talk to her? Do I not?’

“Finally, I introduced myself and she was so very sweet,” she continued. “It was a little girl’s dream. I remember growing up listening to ‘Kerosene’ when I first started singing and all I wanted to be was like her. She was strong, she was independent, she was a woman breaking through the market. Being able to go on tour with someone that I looked up to, that’s unreal.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Jennings