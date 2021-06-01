Luke Bryan Helps Thomas Rhett's Daughter Willa Gray Catch Her First Snapper

✖

Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett are currently on vacation with their families, and according to Rhett's latest Instagram post, they're not too far away from each other. On Tuesday, the "Country Again" singer shared a snap of his oldest daughter, 5-year-old Willa Gray, posing with Bryan on a boat, Willa Gray proudly holding up a fish she had caught as she and Bryan smiled at the camera.

"Thanks uncle Luke for helping Willa Gray catch her first snapper," Rhett wrote, because if there's anyone to help teach your kid to fish, it's Luke Bryan. Rhett's younger daughters, 3-year-old Ada James and 1-year-old Lennon Love, also got some camera time on vacation when Rhett shared a slideshow of the three girls swimming in a pool, Willa Gray and Lennon Love dressed to match. "Pool day," the singer's caption read.

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are currently expecting their fourth daughter, and Rhett recently told PEOPLE that he's loving life as a girl dad. "I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before," he said. "I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I've gone as a dad, it's like each child really does need that one-on-one time — in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other."

Both Rhett and Bryan are enjoying the beach before hitting the road on their respective tours later this year. Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour kicks off on July 8, while Rhett will head out on his The Center Point Road Tour in August. In May, the 31-year-old was able to play his first live shows in over a year with a run of concerts at Billy Bob's Texas.

Bryan, who has continued to judge American Idol throughout the pandemic, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in April that he's going to have to practice before heading out on tour. "I've done a couple Zoom concerts. I'm forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit," he said. "I'm going to have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to... I'm going to have to do a little extra prep because I'm a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff."

He added, "I've kind of always been a guy that loves to be on the road and loves to be out there with the fans and interacting. The main thing is, I just think about that moment when I hit the stage."