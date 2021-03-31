Luke Bryan Shares Update Following Scary Fishing Accident

✖

After Luke Bryan got a fishing hook stuck in his thumb during a fishing trip on Tuesday, the country star shared a health update with fans, revealing that he had to receive medical attention in order to get the metal hook removed from his finger. Bryan used his Instagram Story to document the trip, posting a video of himself from inside a medical center.

"Does this violate..." he asked the woman sitting next to him, who replied, "It violates something." "We're violating HIPAA somehow," Bryan exclaimed in pain. "You're doing great Luke," she told him as he let out a laugh. In a follow-up video back on the water, he showed off his hook-free thumb and declared, "Got the hook out! We're back."

He prefaced his visit to the medical center with a video taken during a car ride, explaining that he invited his guitar tech, Russ, on a fishing trip. "Leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip," Bryan told the camera, holding up his thumb. "But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes."

The American Idol judge also gave fans a close-up look at his injury on his feed, posting a video of his thumb, which was attached to two prongs of a three-pronged fishing hook, captioning the clip with a simple "Dammit." "Oh my god. So sorry. Oh goodness," commented his mom, LeClaire. Bryan's wife, Caroline, was less empathetic, joking, "I leave your ass for 2 hours and this happens....damn baby." Jake Owen quoted one of Bryan's hits back to him and wrote, "Huntin, Fishin, lovin every day."

Bryan's fishing injury comes around two weeks after he shared a video of himself wiping out on the slopes during a family ski trip. The "Down to One" singer posted a clip of himself skiing with his son Tate, taking a playful jab at the 10-year-old as he passed him on the hill. "Passed you!" Bryan told his son before he began to pick up speed, exclaiming as he fell and declaring, "Wipeout!" with a laugh. "Me and tot," his caption read. "Then I wiped out."