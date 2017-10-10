Luke Bryan Halts Farm Tour Show to Honor Victims of Vegas Shooting

On Oct. 1, 58 people were killed after a gunman shot at a country music festival in Las Vegas, and tributes have been pouring in for the victims ever since.

Luke Bryan is one of the latest to add his name to the list of those who have honored the victims, with the country star halting the Oct. 7 stop on his Farm Tour in Centralia, Mo. to pay tribute to the lives lost in the attack. Bryan also shared that he wanted to honor those who helped the victims, including first responders and hospital workers.

“I want to remember those beautiful, those innocent, wonderful country music fans and those victims,” Bryan said during his set. “I want to remember them and pray for their families. I want to salute the first responders in Las Vegas that night. From the policemen that ran in, to the people in the hospitals that were having a normal night and then their world got turned upside down.”

The singer added that the tragedy affected not just the country music community, but the music community as a whole.

“It’s not a country music situation — it’s not a country music fan situation. It’s a music fan situation, because we were all robbed of our innocence Sunday night,” Bryan continued. “I love you guys for being brave and showing up tonight and understanding the best thing we can do is show up tonight and do what we know how to do. Have fun as Americans and celebrate all the music and celebrate country music tonight.”

In response to Bryan’s words, fans chanted “U.S.A., U.S.A.!” before taking a moment to pray.

