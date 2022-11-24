Luke Bryan Gives Health Update on Wife Caroline Following Unexpected Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, recently underwent hip surgery. Now, the country singer is giving an update on how she's doing following the ordeal. According to Music Mayhem Magazine, Luke said that his wife is doing "good" after tearing the labrum in her hip.

Luke was a guest co-host on Country Countdown USA, during which his co-host, Lon Helton, asked him how Caroline was doing. In response, he said that she is doing "good" and offered a further explanation about her injury. As he explained, Caroline injured her hip shortly after they attended the CMA Awards, which took place on Nov. 9. He said, "She'd torn her labrum in her hip, and it was right after the CMAs, and there's never a good time to do that, but she's good. She's a big tennis player, and probably injured it through tennis."

Caroline first opened up about her injury on Nov. 14. At the time, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed at The Bone And Joint Institute of Tennessee. She captioned the photo by writing, "Well…unexpected hip surgery…but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever." Days later, she shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she explained exactly why she needed to get surgery on her hip.

"Finally getting out after a long week and these days I'm not walking and I am rolling in this, but I wanted to give an explanation," she said. "I know I said unexpected surgery. It wasn't unexpected, I just wasn't ready to accept it. I've known for a month I had to have it, so there's no emergency, no fall, no car wreck." In addition to having a torn labrum, Caroline also experienced "hip dysplasia and a lot of arthritis." Eventually, the situation had "gotten so bad" that it couldn't be ignored any longer. She added, "So, that's it, but I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better and get back out cause this whole not being able to move thing is not for me. But anyway, that's it." Caroline also posted a boomerang on her Instagram Story in which she could be seen in a wheelchair post-surgery. As she noted in the caption, she was excited to finally be "getting out of the house!"