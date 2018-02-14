9-Year-Old Luke Bryan Super Fan Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

Addi Keegan, a 9-year-old fan of Luke Bryan from Ohio, lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 4, just months after meeting the singer in July.

Keegan met Bryan ahead of his concert thanks to A Special Wish Cleveland, although the organization had initially thought Addie wasn’t up for the meeting and arranged a private concert for her in her backyard by local band Country Redford, Taste of Country shares. The band played Addie her favorite Luke Bryan songs, but the 9-year-old decided she was feeling up to Bryan’s concert as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the pair met, the little girl told Bryan her favorite song was “Play it Again,” and he promised to dedicate the song to her that night. He later fulfilled that promise as Addi and her family watched from the press box.

Addi was diagnosed with cancer at 22 months old, and after enduring years of treatments and surgeries, a tumor was found growing on her brain stem, the Amherst News-Times reports.

On Sept. 22, the 9-year-old’s classmates honored her with a walk through downtown Amherst, Ohio, as rainbows adorned shop windows in honor of Addi. Her mom hopes that her daughter’s story can help raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Photo Credit: Facebook / A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter