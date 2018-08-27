Luke Bryan Eager to Announce CMA Awards Nominees From His Own Bar

Tuesday, August 28, will be a full-circle moment for Luke Bryan. The Georgia native will help announce the 2018 CMA Awards nominees, from his own 32 Bridge Food + Drink in Music City, live on Good Morning America.

“The ability to welcome GMA and the CMAs and ABC in my bar in downtown Nashville is pretty amazing,” Bryan admits. “It kind of tells me – I don’t understand how I’ve gotten here. But through the years being able to perform on the CMAs, to have won two Entertainer of the Year awards is so surreal. And every time the nominations come out, it’s so fun to see who is getting nominated and what songs and it’s a special day.”

Bryan, who will announce this year’s nods with help from Sugarland and Dan + Shay, has been nominated for a CMA Award a total of 15 times, including another nod for Entertainer of the Year last year (with Garth Brooks taking home that trophy).

“I would be lying if I said I don’t have my fingers crossed for certain things to go my way, but it’s not why I’m in the business to try to get nominations,” Bryan concedes. “But it’s certainly amazing when you do get the nominations and when they’re nominations from your peers within the CMA community and the voters. It’s very, very special.”

Bryan certainly seems to be a viable candidate for the Entertainer trophy this year. In addition to releasing the No. 1 What Makes You Country album last year, which includes the chart-topping singles “Light It Up” and “Most People Are Good,” the 42-year-old also served as a judge on American Idol (and will return this year), and launched his What Makes You Country Tour, which for the first time included several stadium shows.

“It’s just fun being on this side where you can just sit back and be more comfortable in your skin with success,” Bryan says. “You’re more comfortable, and you can enjoy it and take it all in a little more. You don’t feel like you’re chasing your tail as much.”

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows, including stadium dates, by visiting his website.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. A list of all the nominees for the CMA Awards will be posted on PopCulture.com as available.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill