Luke Bryan Drops a Big Hint About Upcoming New Album

Luke Bryan just dropped a big hint about his upcoming new album, but it’s more what he didn’t say than what he said that has his fans going wild. The Georgia native posted a black and white photo of himself in the studio, not saying anything else.

Bryan might not have revealed exactly what he is doing in the studio, but he has been sharing more and more about his next record, which will be his seventh studio album. Bryan released “Knockin’ Boots,” which he decided to cut as soon as he heard it, and is the debut single. The decision also propelled him into working on his next set of tunes, instead of releasing another song from his previous What Makes You Country album.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan said about the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

The 43-year-old also has found enjoyment in writing again, which he admits he lost for a while because of the rigors of filming American Idol.

“After the last year, I checked out of writing, I didn’t really write like I needed to,” Bryan previously admitted to BuzzFeed News. “I’ve been so excited, the past month I’ve really been working with a lot of my songwriter friends and trying some new songwriters, and just really enjoying that. I do have some music recorded that I’m excited about, like really, really excited about.”

Bryan has, of course, an entire team of people who help him narrow down songs for his projects, but the people he trusts most are his family, including his two sons, Bo and Tate.

“What’s interesting is, they don’t have a filter,” Bryan shared on the TODAY Show. “They’re just like, ‘Yeah, Dad, I don’t like that one.’ Depending on who you ask, you don’t know if you’re getting the true, true answer. But when your kids go, ‘Dad, I don’t like that one, but keep playing this other one.’ I think Bo’s four for four with number ones.”

Bryan is juggling recording time with concert dates, while he continues his Sunset Repeat Tour. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin