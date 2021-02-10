✖

Ahead of the season premiere of American Idol on Sunday, Luke Bryan has been participating in press for the show virtually, and he couldn't resist playing a quick prank during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. A video the singer shared on Instagram shows him in the middle of a Zoom interview, the Jaws theme song playing in the background as he brings his hand, on which is a tiny shark puppet, close to his face to make it look like he is about to be eaten by a shark on the small computer screen.

"Oh my God," Bryan declares in faux fear before breaking out into laughter as everyone in the room with him also gets the giggles, though Bryan wrote in his caption that his fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry weren't as amused. "Having fun with [Kelly and Ryan] during [American Idol] interviews," he wrote. "For some reason, [Lionel] and [Katy] didn’t think it was as funny as I did." When one fan commented that Bryan has "been in quarantine far too long," the Georgia native replied, "Agree." Another fan joked that Bryan is "such a child," prompting him to advise, "stay young."

Fans know that Bryan and his family have a love for pranks, specifically the singer and his wife, Caroline. "I get tortured. I get literally tortured," Bryan told Taste of Country Nights of Caroline's pranks. "I have scars from her pranks." Over the years, the 44-year-old has gotten his wife back on numerous occasions, including one memorable prank in college.

"I Vaseline-d her windshield and door handle of her car," Bryan recalled. "Imagine you're late to class, and you stick your hand under the handle, and you get Vaseline. And then get in your car. A Vaseline-d windshield is a nightmare. Like, it's a nightmare. Her retaliation was she broke into my dorm room. It was not pretty."

The "One Margarita" singer may have more opportunities to prank Richie and Perry when American Idol premieres on Sunday, Feb. 14 on ABC. In trailers shared for the upcoming episodes, the judges are seated further away from each other than normal and are unable to hug the contestants, but Bryan told E! News that the talent is still there. "The most important part is when you're in the room with a great contestant, we feel the greatness far beyond doing it virtually," he said. "Even in the room we can't walk up and put our arms around these kids right now, we have to keep our distance. But we've had some pretty emotional moments already."