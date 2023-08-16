Luke Bryan Cancels Several More Concerts After Falling Ill

Luke Bryan has canceled several more concerts after recently falling ill. USA Today reports that Bryan announced he won't be making a concert in Mississippi, coming after he already postponed or canceled shows in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho. He also bowed out of the Watershed Festival in George, Washington, with Lainey Wilson stepping in as the replacement headliner.

"I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight," Bryan wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle." The concert cancellation came after Bryan performed for a sold-out crowd at the Bridgestone Arena, where he admitted that he was having a tough time singing. "Last couple shows have not been easy to get through but I gave it my all," he wrote in an Instagram post, as seen below. "Thankfully my friends and family were there to support. Thank you fans for showing up in a big way."

Bryan isn't the only country star who's had to cancel concerts lately, due to vocal issues. Music City Grand Prix National Anthem singer Carly Pearce was forced to back out of her performance earlier this month, due to "vocal strain." In an Instagram post ahead of the event, race organizers explained, "Due to vocal strain, Carly Pearce is unfortunately no longer able to perform the National Anthem at The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix tomorrow."

Back in May, Morgan Wallen canceled six weeks of touring, following some "bad news" from his doctors. Taking to social media, the country singer shared a video message with his fans, revealing that he'd had persisting vocal issues and had been urged to rest his voice. Wallen explained that he was canceling all shows for the six weeks.

"We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame," Wallen explained at the time, adding, "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%." He stated that he was told by doctors that if he "keeps singing" right now then he could "permanently damage" his vocal cords. "I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen said. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me." He also offered, "This is just the choice I had to make." The singer has since recovered and been back to touring.