Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline and Todd Chrisley Wreak Havoc With Air Horn for ’12 Days of Prankmas’

With Christmas just days away, country megastar, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are cranking up their pranks against family and friends and ensuring their gags are as memorable as the joys the holiday season brings everyone they love. In their latest prank of what the American Idol judge’s wife calls, “The Air Show” for day 10 of their high-jinks, the Georgia native posted seven videos to Instagram of all the shenanigans pulled by Bryan and Caroline, including a special appearance by Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley.

“Day 10 – The Air Show,” Caroline captioned the set of videos. “The naughty little airhorn is back. [Todd Chrisley] gets his hands on one and I have a fail when trying to airhorn Luke! Lastly, we have a random ‘horn’ prank.”

In the first video, Caroline is seen pranking a friend of the couple’s in her house, who later jokingly calls her a “b—”; the second video features Caroline pulling the air horn on another suspecting friend; the third is a clip of Chrisley getting in on the action, sticking the air horn next to a friend; the fourth sees Chrisley hurrying after his son, Chase with the air horn, who is caught off guard and stunned; the fifth finds Caroline trying to distract Bryan in their home’s kitchen. However, Bryan doesn’t flinch when she continuously pulls it.

The sixth clip is a behind-the-scenes grab of Chrisley on the set of his show in their Tennessee home tricking daughter, Savannah; and while the last video didn’t include the air horn, it did include Caroline and her friends pranking another friend while at a restaurant with a fart machine that Caroline told a fan was just a “funny, random extra.”

Fans absolutely loved the videos with many taking to the comments section to express their laughter over the hilarity, including Chrisley who jokingly chimed in, “[Luke’s] such an a—hole.”

“My question is… Why is Luke balls-deep into the counter to cut onions?” wrote one fan alongside the hashtag, “risky business.”

“I’m dead,” wrote one fan alongside a string of laughing emojis. “I have watched this probably 30 times, I’m crying from laughing. The fart at the end.”

“I love how the Chrisly’s got involved. Absolutely love watching their show!” added another.

“Going to be sad when these pranks end,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote, while HGTV designer, Brian Patrick Flynn chimed in alongside a string of applause and laughing emojis: “I’m officially so entertained by these that I have notifications set up on my phone for your posts and it’s totally worth stopping what I’m doing to pick up my phone…every…damn…time.”

The couple has been known to engage in some serious pranks against family and friends for years. While paying tribute to each other in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary this past month, Bryan and Caroline’s close friend, Cassie Kelley, wife of Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley spoke out about a NSFW prank the two pulled on the unsuspecting couple that was a memorable incident to say the least.

“Happy anniversary you two! The only couple who would order porn as a joke to our hotel room tv while we were out and giggle non-stop about it love y’all!” Kelley wrote in the comments section, to which Caroline replied: “Yes….that was terrible but so damn funny!!!!”

Bryan and Caroline recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary earlier this month, with Bryan thanking his wife for “putting up with [his] a—.” While the two have been together since the late ’90s and broke up for almost five-and-a-half years, they thankfully found their way back to one another and have stayed strong ever since due in part to their rock-solid foundation of shared values.

