Music City Grand Prix National Anthem Singer Backs out Due to 'Vocal Strain'

Music City Grand Prix National Anthem singer Carly Pearce was forced to back out on Sunday due to "vocal strain." In a Saturday Instagram post, race organizers explained, "Due to vocal strain, Carly Pearce is unfortunately no longer able to perform the National Anthem at The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix tomorrow."

They then added, "We are honored to welcome Jay DeMarcus All-Stars to perform the Anthem LIVE at 11:11 a.m. CST on NBC prior to the race!" DeMarcus — most well-known as being a member of the defunct country band Rascal Flatts — brought along with him gospel singer Jason Crabb, and former Chicago bassist/vocalist Jason Scheff, who also plays in the band Generation Radio with DeMarcus. Together, three men delivered the National Anthem performance, ahead of the race. In response to the announcement post, Crabb commented, "Let's go!!! Gonna be a great day at the races!!"

While it is unclear if Pearce addressed her absence, the singer has since taken to Instagram to reveal some big news. "It's been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I'm ready to begin this next chapter with you," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "I'm SO excited to bring the 'Country Music Made Me Do It' Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally. My friends at [Conundrum Wines] are coming along for the ride & I have soooo many fun surprises up my sleeve."

Pearce continued, "I've been busy in the studio recording new music, and want to share a little of that with you too. 'Country Music Made Me Do It' is the essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can't wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music." She then added, "Lastly, you've been asking for years and it's finally happening. MY FIRST OFFICIAL FAN CLUB! Y'all have given me the life of my dreams over the last 6 years and I can't wait to connect on a deeper level.

Pearce concluded her post, "HERE. WE. GO! Fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow and tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 am local. See y'all on the road this fall." Notably, Pearce will also be joining Tim McGraw for his 'Standing Room Only' tour in 2024.