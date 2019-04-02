Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban to Perform at 2019 ACM Awards

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Old Dominion have been added to the list of performs for the 2019 ACM Awards. They join an already star-studded list of previously announced artists, which includes Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and more.

In addition, several new presenters have just been announced for the live broadcast. The long list of celebrities handing out trophies includes Lauren Alaina, Jessie James Decker, Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, actor Dennis Quaid, Cole Swindell, Danica Patrick, Wilmer Valderrama, plus others.

McEntire will return for the 16th time to host the 2019 ACM Awards, where she promises plenty of laughs – and not a word about politics.

“We’ve got to keep it light. We’ve got to keep it fun,” she promised on CBS This Morning. “No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that’s what we’re going to be doing.”

The 64-year-old might help the three-hour show, but she insists she doesn’t pick favorites on who she wants to win in each category.

“It means family, friends, coming together and celebrating what everyone has done the year before. It’s become sort of a family reunion for me because all of my buddies are there,” McEntire acknowledged. “We’re in competition, but we have fun, and we’re always rooting for each other.”

Dan + Shay lead the pack of nominees, with six nods, with Dan Smyers receiving an additional three nods as well, as a producer, for Album of the Year (for Dan + Shay), Single of the Year (for “Tequila”) and Music Event of the Year (for “Keeping Score” featuring Kelly Clarkson).

McEntire is by now a seasoned veteran at hosting live events, but there is still one time she gets just a touch of anxiety.

“Right before I walk on stage, I’m a little nervous, butterflies are flying,” McEntire conceded to PopCulture.com. “But after you take that first step, and say that first sentence, everything is golden.”

While it is unclear what some of the artists will perform, Bryan promises to sing his brand new single, “Knockin’ Boots.” Although not confirmed, Dan + Shay will likely perform their “Keeping Score” collaboration with Clarkson.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter