Luke Bryan on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: They Are ‘Having Fun and Being Happy’

Luke Bryan enjoyed a casual dinner earlier this month with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in West Hollywood. The American Idol judge is opening up about their time together, and his thoughts on the musical couple.

“It was just fun hanging with them,” Bryan told Us Weekly. “Anytime I’m able to see them having fun and being happy, it’s great to be around them.”

It was Shelton Bryan reached out to when Idol approached him, asking if he wanted to be a judge on the reality TV talent show.

“When I found out that Idol was interested in me being a judge, certainly I called Blake, and he’s like, ‘Man, you’re going to love it. It’s right up your alley.’ He spoke of how much he’s enjoying his role with The Voice,” Bryan recalled. “And he was right. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a new element in your life. It’s a new challenge. It’s tackling something new, and you learn a lot about entertainment throughout the whole process.”

Bryan previously teased Shelton that he would officiate the wedding, if Shelton and Stefani decided to tie the knot.

“I’ll do the sermon. The sermon? The service?” Bryan offered to Entertainment Tonight. “I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen.”

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” Bryan added with a laugh. “Every time I meet Gwen, she’s holding her phone way out here. I’m like, ‘That’s it, she can’t see!’”

Shelton later managed to respond to Bryan’s offer to officiate the ceremony.

“Luke’s not even a legitimate country artist, much less like somebody that can marry people, you know what I’m saying,” Shelton said.

Bryan isn’t the only country star who is a fan of Shelton and Stefani staying together. Former The Voice winner Cassadee Pope also believes the couple has what it takes to make their relationship last.

“I can see the attraction because she’s Gwen Stefani, and Blake is Blake,” Pope told Life & Style. They’re both great people.”

Pope was on Shelton’s team while on The Voice, but she is now enjoying getting to know his girlfriend as well.

“I got to see her backstage at his Bridgestone show [in Nashville] like two or three years ago and she was just so lovely,” Pope recounted. “She was just really sweet to take time to sit and talk with me for a while.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter