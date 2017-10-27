Luke Bryan Announces Tour Dates for New Album, Drops New Video on ‘Ellen’

Country star Luke Bryan announced where he’ll be hitting during the first leg of his upcoming tour Thursday and dropped his new music video during a special appearance on Ellen.

Bryan is planning to release his new album, What Makes You Country, on Dec. 8. The first single “Light It Up” is already on the radio, and Bryan also dropped the new music video during his talk show appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Luke Bryan Ditches Staple Wardrobe Item For Upcoming Tour

The American Idol judge also opened up about his experience judging the reality show.

“Every contestant that walks through,” he said. “It’s like a Christmas present coming in, and you don’t know if it’s gonna be your grandma’s knitted sweater or a Nerf gun.”

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Nov. 3.

2018 What Makes You Country Tour Dates:

Feb. 16 – Springfield, Mo. at JQH Arena

Feb. 17 – Evansville, Ind. at Ford Center

Feb. 18 – Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 22 – State College, Pa. at Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 23 – Atlantic City, N.J. at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, Va. at John Paul Jones Arena

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz