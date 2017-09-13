Luke Bryan Helps Fan With ALS Cross off Wish on Her Bucket List

Luke Bryan does whatever he can to make his fans smile.

Candace, a fan suffering from ALS, wanted to check off one thing from her bucket list and she needed Bryan’s help.

During the “Light It Up” singer’s concert, Candace held up a sign that read, “I have ALS, on my bucket list is to drink a beer with you.”

Bryan spotted the sign in the crowd and with great effort reached down with a beer in his hand to make sure he crossed off that wish on her bucket list.

Candace spoke with One Country about the experience and said, “My gratitude toward him cannot be put into words. But I would like to get out there that not only do I thank him and his whole crew — everybody behind stage that made this possible — I also like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Bryan for raising such a kind-hearted, humble, amazing man.”

The “Drink a Beer” crooner is known for his generous acts and goes out of his way to help those in need.

Bryan recently announced that his next studio album will be released before the end of this year.

