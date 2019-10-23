Luke Bryan Offers Advice for Country Stars Having Babies After Maren Morris Announces Pregnancy

When Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, announced her pregnancy, she joined a list of country stars adding to their family, including Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Brett Young. Bryan recently opened up about the numerous country stars having babies, while at the Grand Ole Opry to help turn the Opry pink for breast cancer awareness, revealing the advice he would share to other couples navigating parenting.en

“I just saw where Maren and Ryan announced a baby boy,” Bryan shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m really good with the boys, so Ryan I got you. I’ve got some advice. And then [Thomas Rhett], I mean they’re having them like clockwork, and who else? And Brett Young, I was with Brett three days ago and his wife’s like, ‘It’s, it may be happening right now.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan and his wife, Caroline, are proud parents to two sons, Bo and Tate, and are also raising their nephew, Til. As one of country music’s reigning superstars, Bryan has found that being a parent balances out the craziness of his job.

“I think it makes you not live for yourself,” Bryan acknowledged. “I think in an artist’s world you can get to where you … me and Dierks [Bentley] were talking about this. You hear these athletes out there that are, that win 15 championships or something and they don’t have kids and then you hear this guy that wins nine championships and has got six kids. Dierks was like, ‘That’s the guy. If you’re able to be in a high end position and be a great father and husband, I mean it’s a lot of work but I think it makes you focus. It changes your life for the better.”

Bryan is especially close to Rhett, finding that they bonded even more after they both became fathers.

“Thomas Rhett will call me from time to time and he’ll go, ‘Hey, we’re going to this place. I saw you went there. Is it kid friendly?’” Bryan said. “It’s fun to be able to talk daddy shop with them now and Jason [Aldean] has got little ones too. They’re all in the mix. Ours, they can pour their own cereal. They can brush their teeth. We still do a few things too many for them, but no surprises on the Bryan front.”

Bryan just received the ACM Album of the Decade honor for his 2013 album, Crash My Party.

Photo Credit: John Shearer / Getty Images for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital