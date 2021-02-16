Luke Bryan Admits 'Communication Is Key' in 14-Year Marriage to Wife Caroline Boyer

✖

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, have been going strong for over a decade now. How have they managed to make their relationship work? During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the American Idol judge explained that "communication is key" when it comes to his 14-year marriage to Caroline.

Bryan told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely had an effect on their relationship, as the two have been quarantining together along with their children. However, the pair have been navigating these new challenges to the best of their abilities. He explained, "Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I'm just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I'm playing!" While Bryan joked about his quarantine journey with Caroline, he did open up about how they manage to keep their relationship on the right track.

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," he added. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff." Not only did the country singer open up about his relationship with Caroline, but he also shared some of the things that he has learned about himself over the past year. Bryan admitted that one of the greatest lessons that he's learned has been to let the little things go.

"Sitting and letting something small turn into a big event is not how you make it," Bryan explained. "[Once you] have a family, you're doing this with your family – it's a lot. But you've walked down the aisle and you've said in front of God, 'This is who I'm going to be with forever.' You have to work so hard at it." The American Idol judge did admit that "it never gets easier," but that when you commit to sharing your life with another individual "it makes it all worth it." He added, "We have a great time too — whether we're Mom or Dad, or we're able to go somewhere by ourselves — we're really, really still so blessed that we've been able to navigate all this and my career, and then have a great marriage through it all."